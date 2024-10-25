GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman murdered during spat at home in Tiruchi

Updated - October 25, 2024 10:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her daughter-in-law in their house at Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi on Friday. The police identified the deceased as A. Shamshad Begum. Her daughter-in-law M. Ayeesha Beevi, 23, has been named as the accused.

The police said the two women used to quarrel frequently at home. On Friday, Ayeesha bolted the house from inside and allegedly stabbed her mother-in-law several times with a knife killing her on the spot. Ayeesha’s husband Mohamed Sirajudeen had left for work at Palakkarai in the morning.

On hearing the alarm, neighbours rushed to the house and found Shamshad’s body in a pool of blood. They immediately alerted the police. Ayeesha has been admitted in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital with a minor injury. The Ariyamangalam police have taken up investigation into the case.

Published - October 25, 2024 10:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.