Woman murdered during spat at home in Tiruchi

A 54-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her daughter-in-law in their house at Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi on Friday. The police identified the deceased as A. Shamshad Begum. Her daughter-in-law M. Ayeesha Beevi, 23, has been named as the accused.

The police said the two women used to quarrel frequently at home. On Friday, Ayeesha bolted the house from inside and allegedly stabbed her mother-in-law several times with a knife killing her on the spot. Ayeesha’s husband Mohamed Sirajudeen had left for work at Palakkarai in the morning.

On hearing the alarm, neighbours rushed to the house and found Shamshad’s body in a pool of blood. They immediately alerted the police. Ayeesha has been admitted in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital with a minor injury. The Ariyamangalam police have taken up investigation into the case.