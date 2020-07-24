Woman labourer pushed to the ground dies in Tiruchi

A 38-year-old woman labourer succumbed to injuries she sustained after being allegedly pushed down by a mason and his family members during a verbal spat at Thillai Nagar here on Thursday night.
The woman, R. Muthulakshmi, who was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital succumbed in the early hours on Friday. The Thillai Nagar police who initially registered a case under various IPC sections including 307 (attempt to murder) altered it under section 302 (murder) following the death of Muthulakshmi.
Police sources said the mason C. Thangapandi, his wife Mariammal, 33, mother C. Suseela, 65, his younger brother’s wife S. Anjali, 24, and one of his relative M. Surya, 20, were arrested and remanded.
Muthulakshmi was a labourer engaged on contract basis for road laying and cleaning works. The wordy quarrel arose between Muthulakshmi and Thangapandi over disbursement of wages and some financial transactions on Thursday night. Thangapandi and his family members allegedly pushed Muthulakshmi who fell down and sustained a head injury. Blood oozed out from the woman's ear later. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed.
