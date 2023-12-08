Woman labourer dies of injuries sustained at construction site

December 08, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 36-year-old labourer succumbed to injuries that she sustained when a cement bag fell on her at a construction site at Perungalur in the district.

Police identified the deceased as V. Mallika of Perungalur. Mallika was involved in construction work in a house on December 4 when the cement bag fell on her, inflicting injuries on the backside of her body. She was admitted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed later.

Acting on a complaint filed by Mallika’s husband on Thursday, Adhanakottai police had registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said police sources.

