HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman labourer dies of injuries sustained at construction site

December 08, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old labourer succumbed to injuries that she sustained when a cement bag fell on her at a construction site at Perungalur in the district.

Police identified the deceased as V. Mallika of Perungalur. Mallika was involved in construction work in a house on December 4 when the cement bag fell on her, inflicting injuries on the backside of her body. She was admitted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed later.

Acting on a complaint filed by Mallika’s husband on Thursday, Adhanakottai police had registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said police sources.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.