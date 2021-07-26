Woman kills male baby, attempts to end life

TIRUCHI

A 22-year-old woman allegedly murdered her one-and-a-half-year male child and attempted to end her life at Pachamalai Kinathur in Thuraiyur police station limits on Sunday.

Nisha, a widow, is undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here.

Police sources said Nisha’s husband Karthik died a year ago, pushing her into a state of sorrow. Nisha had been staying with her parents at Pachamalai Kinathur.

Her parents who returned home from farm work found their daughter and her male child missing. The child was found dead in a cashewnut grove nearby and the woman was found in an unconscious state at the spot.

Police said the woman had killed the child and attempted to end her life. The Thuraiyur Police have registered a case against Nisha under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide). Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.