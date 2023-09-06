ADVERTISEMENT

Woman kills her drunk husband in a scuffle

September 06, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested on Wednesday on the charge of murdering her husband.

According to police, C. Pushparaj, 45, of Minnathampatti near Thottiyam, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, had picked up a quarrel with his wife Mallika on Tuesday night. In a scuffle, she assaulted him using a sharp weapon in which he sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Based on an alert, Thottiyam police recovered the body and sent it to Government Hospital at Musiri for post mortem. The police registered a case against Mallika under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested her.

