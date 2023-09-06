HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Woman kills her drunk husband in a scuffle

September 06, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested on Wednesday on the charge of murdering her husband.

According to police, C. Pushparaj, 45, of Minnathampatti near Thottiyam, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, had picked up a quarrel with his wife Mallika on Tuesday night. In a scuffle, she assaulted him using a sharp weapon in which he sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Based on an alert, Thottiyam police recovered the body and sent it to Government Hospital at Musiri for post mortem. The police registered a case against Mallika under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested her.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.