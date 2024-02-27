Woman killed in road accident

February 27, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - THANJAVUR

Prema, 50, of Mela Chozhapuram in Orathanadu was killed in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a goods carrier on Nanjikottai Bypass on Monday.

According to police, the accident took place when the motorcycle rider, Mukileswaran of Mela Chozhapuram, attempted to overtake the goods carrier on the wrong side. In the process, he and Prema, who was riding pillion, fell on the road. Prema was run over by the rear wheels of the goods carrier. Mukileswaran escaped unhurt, the police said.

Tamil University police have registered a case and are investigating.

