A 50-year-old woman was killed in a lightning strike at M.R. Palayam in Tiruchi district on Monday evening.

N. Jeyamani was engaged in cultivation work in her agricultural field when she was struck by lightning and died on the spot. Siruganur police have registered a case, said police sources.

