Woman killed, house robbed in Thottiyam

May 17, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The body of a 65-year-old woman in a decomposed state with hands and legs tied was found at a house near Thottiyam in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

A resident of Ayyappa Nagar in Thottiyam informed the police about a foul smell emerging from a house nearby. Thottiyam police rushed to the spot and found the body of a woman in a decomposed state. Her hands and legs were tied using towels, the police said.

They identified the deceased as K. Rajeshwari. The body was sent to Government Hospital at Musiri for postmortem.

Police suspect that unidentified persons had entered the house a few days ago to commit a robbery and killed Rajeshwari. They took away ₹10 lakh in cash, 63.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery and sprinkled chilli powder in the house.

Based on a complaint from K. Manikandan, son of the deceased, police registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder), 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.