Woman killed, 25 injured as govt. bus overturns in Thanjavur district

April 24, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A woman passenger died and 25 others sustained injuries after a government bus in which they were travelling overturned on Thanjavur - Kumbakonam road in Thanjavur district on Wednesday.

The bus was proceeding from Kumbakonam to Thanjavur when the driver apparently hit a road-side barrier and lost control. The vehicle fell into a ditch and overturned at Manankorai around 5.30 a.m.

One of the bus passengers identified as Lakshmi, 50, died. The injured underwent treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. Ayyampettai police have registered a case, said police sources.

