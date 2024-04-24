GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Woman killed, 25 injured as govt. bus overturns in Thanjavur district

April 24, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A woman passenger died and 25 others sustained injuries after a government bus in which they were travelling overturned on Thanjavur - Kumbakonam road in Thanjavur district on Wednesday. 

The bus was proceeding from Kumbakonam to Thanjavur when the driver apparently hit a road-side barrier and lost control. The vehicle fell into a ditch and overturned at Manankorai around 5.30 a.m. 

One of the bus passengers identified as Lakshmi, 50, died. The injured underwent treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. Ayyampettai police have registered a case, said police sources.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.