Tiruchirapalli

Woman injured in Pudukottai temple car accident dies

Special Correspondent PUDUKOTTAI August 07, 2022 16:39 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 16:39 IST

A 64-year-old woman, who sustained a head injury when the temple car of Sri Brahadambal shrine at Tirugokarnam in Pudukottai toppled recently, died here on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as V. Rajakumari of Arimalam . Rajakumari and eight others were injured in the incident that was reported on July 31. Police sources said she was being treated in the Intensive care unit of Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. Her body was taken to Arimalam after post-mortem.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The incident prompted the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to constitute a committee to conduct a detailed inquiry. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...