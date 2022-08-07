Woman injured in Pudukottai temple car accident dies
A 64-year-old woman, who sustained a head injury when the temple car of Sri Brahadambal shrine at Tirugokarnam in Pudukottai toppled recently, died here on Sunday.
Police identified the deceased as V. Rajakumari of Arimalam . Rajakumari and eight others were injured in the incident that was reported on July 31. Police sources said she was being treated in the Intensive care unit of Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. Her body was taken to Arimalam after post-mortem.
The incident prompted the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to constitute a committee to conduct a detailed inquiry.
