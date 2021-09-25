Woman injured in fox attack

THANJAVUR

25 September 2021 21:03 IST

Kalyani, 60, of Manikulam hamlet near Kumbakonam sustained injuries on her neck after a fox allegedly attacked her on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident took place in the early morning hours when the neighbours of Kalyani heard her scream and rushed to her house. When they entered her house, they were shocked to see a fox ferociously attacking her. On seeing the crowd, the animal ran into a room. After rescuing the injured Kalyani, the locals hunted the wild animal.

Later, Kalyani was rushed to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Kumbakonam and the carcass was handed over to the Forest Department officials by the Cholapuram police who made inquiries with the people. The police was told that in the past few days domestic animals such as chicken and goats were found dead with bleeding injuries on their neck and body in the village. On Friday, the wild animal had entered into Kalyani’s house presumably to attack the goats reared by her, they said.