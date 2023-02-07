Woman injured after barricade falls on her

February 07, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 55-year-old woman was injured in freak road accident in Tiruchi on Tuesday after a barricade fell on her while she was waiting for a bus near the railway Junction.

According to police sources, J. Kanchi, a resident of Panruti, suffered injuries in her hand while waiting for a bus when a police barricade put up near the Rail Museum fell over her after a passenger’s bag, who was travelling on the footboard of the overcrowded town bus, hit the temporary steel structure.

She suffered injuries on her hand and her little finger was severed. She was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said. Police have registered a case, and further investigations are under way.

P. Ayyarappan, President, Road Users Welfare Association, said the police department was putting up metal barricades in the middle of the road in an unplanned manner causing danger to vehicle users.

“Barricades are put up at major junctions to make the drivers reduce the speed of the vehicle. But instead of reducing the accidents, the barricades have become the cause of accidents including fatal ones,” he observed.

“Also, the barricades, which carry advertisements of commercial establishments, are not strong enough to withstand strong winds,” Mr. Ayyarappan added.

When contacted, B. Joseph Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said vulnerable areas would be closely monitored.