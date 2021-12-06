Woman in Thanjavur arrested for murdering infant

THANJAVUR

06 December 2021 13:46 IST

The Thanjavur Medical College Police arrested a woman of Budalur, on charges of murdering an infant and dumping the body at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

According to police, the accused, Priyadharsani, had given birth to the girl child recently and killed the infant by dumping her in a toilet flush tank at the Trauma Care wing of the TMC hospital on Saturday.

She was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police added.