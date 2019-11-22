Woman Home Guard attempts self-immolation

THANJAVUR

Tension prevailed for some time at the Thanjavur District Police Headquarters here on Friday as a woman serving as a Home Guard allegedly attempted to commit self-immolation.

According to the police, Nirosha of Vandikara Street at Gorikulam here came to the DPO around noon along with her two sons. She suddenly pulled out a can containing inflammable liquid from the bag she was carrying with her and poured it on herself and on her two sons.

On seeing her action, police personnel on duty rushed and thwarted her attempt. Nirosha and her sons were escorted to a safe place and on interrogation she claimed that her complaint about cheating by a neighbour forwarded to the Thanjavur taluk police from the DPO earlier had not been pursued by the taluk police. She was let off with a warning, police said.

