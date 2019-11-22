Tiruchirapalli

Woman Home Guard attempts self-immolation

more-in

THANJAVUR

Tension prevailed for some time at the Thanjavur District Police Headquarters here on Friday as a woman serving as a Home Guard allegedly attempted to commit self-immolation.

According to the police, Nirosha of Vandikara Street at Gorikulam here came to the DPO around noon along with her two sons. She suddenly pulled out a can containing inflammable liquid from the bag she was carrying with her and poured it on herself and on her two sons.

On seeing her action, police personnel on duty rushed and thwarted her attempt. Nirosha and her sons were escorted to a safe place and on interrogation she claimed that her complaint about cheating by a neighbour forwarded to the Thanjavur taluk police from the DPO earlier had not been pursued by the taluk police. She was let off with a warning, police said.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 8:26:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/woman-home-guard-attempts-self-immolation/article30052117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY