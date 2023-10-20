ADVERTISEMENT

Woman held for smuggling gold at Tiruchi airport

October 20, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) here seized two packets containing gold in paste form which was smuggled by a woman passenger who arrived at Tiruchi International Airport from Singapore in the early hours of Thursday.

Acting on intelligence input, the AIU officers detained the passenger upon arrival by a Scoot flight and while profiling her they found two packets containing gold in paste form concealed in special pockets stitched inside the shorts worn by her. The gold paste packets were confiscated and sent for extraction.

A 24 karat purity gold bar, weighing 909.5 grams, was extracted from the gold paste. The value of the gold bar was put at ₹55 lakh. The woman passenger who hails from Puducherry worked as a maid in Singapore. She was later arrested. Further investigation was on, said Customs sources.

