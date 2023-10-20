Woman held for smuggling gold at Tiruchi airport

October 20, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) here seized two packets containing gold in paste form which was smuggled by a woman passenger who arrived at Tiruchi International Airport from Singapore in the early hours of Thursday.

Acting on intelligence input, the AIU officers detained the passenger upon arrival by a Scoot flight and while profiling her they found two packets containing gold in paste form concealed in special pockets stitched inside the shorts worn by her. The gold paste packets were confiscated and sent for extraction.

A 24 karat purity gold bar, weighing 909.5 grams, was extracted from the gold paste. The value of the gold bar was put at ₹55 lakh. The woman passenger who hails from Puducherry worked as a maid in Singapore. She was later arrested. Further investigation was on, said Customs sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.