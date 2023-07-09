Woman held for scalding husband

July 09, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - TIRUCHI

The police arrested a 37-year-old woman for scalding her husband to death over a family dispute.

According to police, the incident occurred on June 25 at the residence of A. Mahamuni, 55, a native of Bharathi Nagar near Pettavaithalai. His wife M. Usha, 37, poured boiling water on him while he was sleeping at his house due to a family dispute between the couple. He suffered injuries and was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment.

He lodged a complaint against his wife at Pettavaithalai police station regarding the incident. After undergoing treatment for more than a week, he succumbed to the scald injuries on Friday.

The police altered the case against his wife and booked her under Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. She was arrested and remanded.

