Woman gets ‘Outstanding Entrepreneur’ award

TIRUCHI

An ‘Outstanding Entrepreneur’ award was bestowed on a Tiruchi woman at the South India Women Achievers Award 2019 function. She runs an event management company - Olive Tree Events.

The company, like her life, had very humble beginning, says G. Ranjitha Bernice, founder of Olive Tree Events. “I went to a Tamil-medium school in the city and was not exposed to people conversing fluently in English until I went on to pursue a B.A. in English literature,” she says. “I used to be sidelined at the literary festivals, which were an important part of the course,” she says.

Taking it up as a challenge, Ms. Ranjitha mastered the language and was accepted at a university in Philadelphia, USA, to pursue M.S. in Family Counselling. She also has an M.S.W.(Psychiatric Social Work) M.S. in Psycho Therapy, P.G. Diploma in Psycho Therapy to her credit. However, she was unable to pursue the profession, she says.

The idea for Olive Tree Events came to her as friends began to approach her to organise their events.

“During my time in the US, I had noticed my American friends setting tables, organising contests, and following themes for parties. Using that as an inspiration, I began doing it for my sons. Soon, friends noticed and requested my help,” she says. Olive Tree began in 2015 as a single-person team.

“I would travel to the venue, spend nearly 12 hours setting up everything on my own,” she says.

Now, with a team of 15 people, mostly women, Ms. Ranjitha says she wants to teach them and other girls to stand on their own.

“I say depend on your own skills, do not be ashamed of it. Find avenues to showcase your talents and success will come your way,” she says.