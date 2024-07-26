ADVERTISEMENT

Woman gets double life term for murdering aged mother, sister

Published - July 26, 2024 10:50 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court, Perambalur, on Friday convicted and sentenced a 35-year-old woman R. Valli to undergo double life imprisonment for murdering her aged mother and younger sister at Ayyalur village in the district over a property dispute in 2020. 

While pronouncing the verdict, court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Valli. The victims, T. Rani, 68, and her daughter S. Rajeswari, 28, of Ayyalur were found dead under suspicious circumstances with froth in their mouth. According to the Maruvathur police, who registered a case, Valli had poisoned her mother and her sister to death over a property dispute, a police press release said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US