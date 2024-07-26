GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman gets double life term for murdering aged mother, sister

Published - July 26, 2024 10:50 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court, Perambalur, on Friday convicted and sentenced a 35-year-old woman R. Valli to undergo double life imprisonment for murdering her aged mother and younger sister at Ayyalur village in the district over a property dispute in 2020. 

While pronouncing the verdict, court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Valli. The victims, T. Rani, 68, and her daughter S. Rajeswari, 28, of Ayyalur were found dead under suspicious circumstances with froth in their mouth. According to the Maruvathur police, who registered a case, Valli had poisoned her mother and her sister to death over a property dispute, a police press release said. 

