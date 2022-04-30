Woman gang-raped in Thanjavur, seven arrested

April 30, 2022 00:46 IST

All seven were remanded in judicial custody

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three persons at a cashew grove in Thanjavur district recently. The police on Friday arrested the alleged rapists and two others for abetting the crime. Two persons, who sought to work out an illegal settlement, were also arrested.

The offence was committed on the night of April 11 when the woman was returning home from work. Police sources said the woman, belonging to the Scheduled Caste, was waiting at the bus stop, when Kodiyarasan, said to be her schoolmate, came there on a motorcycle and volunteered to drop her home. She initially refused but subsequently heeded and left with him.

The police said Kodiyarasan, however, took her to a cashew grove and allegedly raped her with two of his friends. The woman alleged she was threatened and abused by the accused, referring to her caste name, before being dropped at home. On Thursday evening, she lodged a complaint with the Vallam police.

The police started an investigation after registering a case under IPC Sections, including 376 (D) (gang rape), read with various provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. The sources said Kodiyarasan and his friends Kannan and Swaminathan were arrested on the charge of rape. Besides Sukumaran and Tamilarasan, who were arrested for abetting the offence, Velusamy and Selladurai were arrested for trying to cover up the crime and attempting to resolve the issue ‘amicably’. They were remanded in judicial custody.