Woman found murdered in her house

August 24, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 48-year-old woman was found murdered in her house at Keezhakaathi village under Aranthangi police station limits in the district on Wednesday night. Police identified the victim as P. Subbammal. The woman’s son Arun Pandian (23), a mechanic, who returned home on Wednesday night, found his mother murdered with multiple cut injuries on her body.

On receipt of information, police personnel inspected the crime scene and conducted enquiries. The motive behind the crime is not known immediately, said the police, adding that the woman had separated from her husband. The Aranthangi police have registered a case of murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.