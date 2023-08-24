HamberMenu
Woman found murdered in her house

August 24, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old woman was found murdered in her house at Keezhakaathi village under Aranthangi police station limits in the district on Wednesday night. Police identified the victim as P. Subbammal. The woman’s son Arun Pandian (23), a mechanic, who returned home on Wednesday night, found his mother murdered with multiple cut injuries on her body.

On receipt of information, police personnel inspected the crime scene and conducted enquiries. The motive behind the crime is not known immediately, said the police, adding that the woman had separated from her husband. The Aranthangi police have registered a case of murder.

