Woman found dead
A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the north side of the Kollidam river at Srirangam on Monday. Police identified the deceased as R. Kalaiselvi, 38, of Maruvathur near Dalmiapuram in the district. Srirangam Police have registered a case under section 174 (ii) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Further Investigations were on, said police sources.
