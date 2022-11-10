Woman found dead in a well

The Hindu Bureau KARUR
November 10, 2022 19:15 IST

A 39-year-old woman, Vasantha, was found dead in an open well under mysterious circumstances at Periaveettukaranpatti near Thogamalai on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as M. Vasantha of Periaveetukaranpatti. On information by the villagers, the Thogamalai police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Government Medical College in Karur for post-mortem.

It was said that she had an injury on her head. It was suspected that Saroja of the same village, who had a financial dispute with Vasantha had attacked her with a weed remover on a field. The Thogamalai police have registered a case and are investigating whether Saroja threw Vasantha’s body into a well after murdering her.

