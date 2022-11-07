Woman fatally knocked down by bus

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 07, 2022 19:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 A 24-year-old woman, who was riding a scooter, died after the vehicle was hit by a bus at Navalpattu on the outskirts of the city on Monday. Police identified the deceased as K. Gayathri who worked as a Junior Executive in ELCOT IT Park at Navalpattu. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police sources said the woman was riding a scooter on the Burma Colony to Anna Nagar road when a bus hit her vehicle. The woman sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the primary health centre at Navalpattu where the duty doctor declared her dead. The body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here for autopsy. The Navalpattu police are investigating. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app