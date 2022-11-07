Woman fatally knocked down by bus

A 24-year-old woman, who was riding a scooter, died after the vehicle was hit by a bus at Navalpattu on the outskirts of the city on Monday. Police identified the deceased as K. Gayathri who worked as a Junior Executive in ELCOT IT Park at Navalpattu.

Police sources said the woman was riding a scooter on the Burma Colony to Anna Nagar road when a bus hit her vehicle. The woman sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the primary health centre at Navalpattu where the duty doctor declared her dead. The body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here for autopsy. The Navalpattu police are investigating.