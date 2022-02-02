TiruchirapalliTHANJAVUR 02 February 2022 19:54 IST
Woman fatally hit by train
Updated: 02 February 2022 19:54 IST
Padmavathi (60) of Dharasuram, died after she was hit by the Chendur Express on Wednesday.
According to the police, the accident took place around 4-15 a.m. when the deceased attempted to cross the track near the level crossing gate at Dharasuram without noticing the approaching train.
She was fatally knocked down by the Chendur Express proceeding to Chennai Egmore from Tiruchendur.
