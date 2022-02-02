Woman fatally hit by train

THANJAVUR

02 February 2022 19:54 IST

Padmavathi (60) of Dharasuram, died after she was hit by the Chendur Express on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accident took place around 4-15 a.m. when the deceased attempted to cross the track near the level crossing gate at Dharasuram without noticing the approaching train.

Advertising

Advertising

She was fatally knocked down by the Chendur Express proceeding to Chennai Egmore from Tiruchendur.