Woman ends life

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI:
October 18, 2022 16:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 37-year-old woman, an Assistant Professor of a private college in Tiruchi, allegedly ended her life in the multi-storey apartment complex where she resided at Edamalapattipudur here on Monday night.

Police sources said that family dispute was suspected to be the cause. The woman was married and had two minor daughters. E. Pudur police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app