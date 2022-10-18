Woman ends life

ADVERTISEMENT

A 37-year-old woman, an Assistant Professor of a private college in Tiruchi, allegedly ended her life in the multi-storey apartment complex where she resided at Edamalapattipudur here on Monday night.

Police sources said that family dispute was suspected to be the cause. The woman was married and had two minor daughters. E. Pudur police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).