Woman ends life allegedly due to usury in Karur

January 23, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KARUR:

A 34-year-old woman of Kannara Lane here ended her life allegedly due to usury.

According to sources, Jailani had signed as a guarantor for his friend Hamid for a loan from a private finance firm to buy a television. However, Hamid had failed to repay the loan and vacated his rented house shortly after availing loan. Following this, the partners and the employees of the firm had asked Jailani to repay the loan as he had signed as guarantor. He subsequently paid dues for three months but could not pay thereafter allegedly due to exorbitant rate of interest and his poor economic condition.

The employees of the finance firm had then summoned Fathima, Jailani’s wife and abused her using derogatory language. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she and her husband failed to repay the loan with interest. Moreover, the employees, who snatched the key to her house, visited her house and took away a television and a mobile phone, besides taking away ₹1,000 cash assistance given by the State government on account of Pongal festival. Upset over this, Fathima reportedly attempted to end her lfie.

The relatives and neighbours, who came to know about it, admitted her to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur and, subsequently, referred her to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for further treatment, where she died on Monday.

In a video shot while she was in a hospital, which went viral on social media platforms, Fathima accuses eight persons of the finance firm of mentally torturing her with abusive language. She was forced to undergo untold suffering and mental agony, she said.

Acting on a complaint by Fathima when she was in the hospital, Karur Town police registered a case against eight persons. Of them, Nagaraj, 32, of Veerarakkiyam, Karthick, 22, of K. Paramathi and Chandrasekar of Kodumudi in Erode district were arrested. They were all partners of the finance firm. The police are on the lookout for five accused.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)