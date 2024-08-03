GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman ends her life in Perambalur, relatives allege harassment by private bank

Published - August 03, 2024 08:03 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A woman at Elambalur village, Perambalur district, ended her life on Friday night, reportedly because of financial distress. The incident sparked a protest by relatives and members of the CPI(M), who alleged that she was harassed by a private bank for defaulting on a loan repayment.

S. Rani, 40, a resident of MGR Nagar in Elambalur, worked as an agriculture labourer. She was a widow and is survived by her 21-year-old son S. Muniyappan, a driver. Five months ago, Rani took a loan from a private bank. Despite paying the instalments for the first three months, she struggled to pay her due this month.

On Friday, a bank employee visited her home and allegedly threatened her demanding repayment of the due. Distressed over this,, Rani reportedly ended her life at her residence later in the night. The Perambalur town police are investigating.

On Saturday, relatives and members of the CPI(M), led by district secretary P. Ramesh, staged a protest near the Perambalur Government Hospital.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

