Woman electrocuted while charging mobile

September 27, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old woman was electrocuted while charging her mobile phone at Kabisthalam in Thanjavur district on Wednesday.

Police identified her as P. Kokila of Mela Adidravidar Street in Visithirarajapuram. She was running a mobile phone service centre on Kabisthalam main road. On Wednesday afternoon, she was reportedly using her mobile phone while charging the device and suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

Based on an alert, Kabisthalam police rushed to the spot and sent her partially charred body to Government Hospital at Papanasam for autopsy. The goods in the shop were also gutted in the fire that broke out as a result of a short circuit, said police sources.

An expert team from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory would inspect the shop to take samples. A case was registered at Kabisthalam police station under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Further investigations are on, the sources added.

