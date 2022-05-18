Woman drowns

Stella, 47, of Vazhakollai near Pattukottai drowned in a tank near her house on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred when the deceased was bathing at the tank along with her two daughters, Vinci , 21, and Benilal, 19, on Tuesday evening. Stella reportedly slipped into the deepest area of the tank and drowned. Her body was later retrieved and sent for post mortem by Adhiramapattinam police.