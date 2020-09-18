Woman drawing kolam in front of her house in Sirkazhi murdered

A 49-year-old woman who was drawing a kolam in front of her house in Thenpathi in Sirkazhi Town in Mayiladuthurai district, was attacked by an unidentified person, who killed her on the spot in the early hours, on Friday.
Police identified the victim as A. Chithra who resided in Thiruvalluvar Nagar. Her husband Anandajothi, is a headmaster at a middle school.
Police said the woman came out of her house in the early hours and was drawing kolam when she was attacked with a deadly weapon on the rear side of her head and forehead. The jewellery worn by the woman was found intact.
Local residents who noticed the woman lying dead informed the family who rushed out. On receipt of information, the Sirkazhi police inspected the crime scene and conducted inquiries. A detective dog was pressed into service to aid investigators. The body of the woman was taken to the Sirkazhi Government Hospital for a post mortem.
The motive behind the murder is yet to be established. The Sirkazhi police are conducting a probe.
