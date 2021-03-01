Woman drapes saffron cloth on Periyar statue

Tension prevailed at Orathanadu near Thanjavur for some time on Monday morning after a woman draped a saffron cloth on a statue of the Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E V Ramasamy in the town.

A woman had wrapped the Periyar statue with a “saffron” coloured cloth and also placed a cap on the head early in the morning, according to an information received by the Orathanadu police.

Subsequently, police rushed to the spot and removed the cloth and the cap from the statue. The police team narrowed down on the accused after going through the video recordings of the closed-circuit cameras installed by the traders in the area. The woman, identified as Kala (55) of Ponnapur, was detained.

On interrogation, the accused was found to be undergoing treatment for mental illness at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, according to the Special Team sub-inspector, Basil.