Woman drapes saffron cloth on Periyar statue

Tension prevailed at Orathanadu near Thanjavur for some time on Monday morning after a woman draped a saffron cloth on a statue of the Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E V Ramasamy in the town.
A woman had wrapped the Periyar statue with a “saffron” coloured cloth and also placed a cap on the head early in the morning, according to an information received by the Orathanadu police.
Subsequently, police rushed to the spot and removed the cloth and the cap from the statue. The police team narrowed down on the accused after going through the video recordings of the closed-circuit cameras installed by the traders in the area. The woman, identified as Kala (55) of Ponnapur, was detained.
On interrogation, the accused was found to be undergoing treatment for mental illness at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, according to the Special Team sub-inspector, Basil.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath