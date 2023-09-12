ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies of burn injuries

September 12, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Savithri, 40, of Korukkai near Thiruthuraipoondi in Thanjavur died of burn injuries sustained during an attempt to end her life last week.

According to police, the woman, who was residing at Mariamman Temple Street, opposed the encroachment drive initiated by the civic body near her house.

Claiming that the space that was reportedly encroached upon by her family belonged to her deceased husband Manickam, she opposed the eviction drive. In a bid to prevent the officials from taking over the land, she attempted to end her life. She was admitted at Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital and died on Monday.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

