Woman dies in wall collapse

December 17, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 72-year-old woman was killed after a wall of her house collapsed on her at Sirkazhi near here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as N. Rukmani of Thirukolakka Street. The incident came to light when her daughter brought breakfast to her in the morning. On finding the thatched house damaged, where her mother was living alone, she alerted the neighbours. They subsequently removed the debris and found Rukmani dead under the rubble.

According to sources, a wall of the house, which became weak due to the recent rain, collapsed on Rukmani when she was asleep in the early hours on Saturday. The Sirkazhi police have registered a case and are investigating.

