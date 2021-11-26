Woman dies in wall collapse

TIRUCHI: A 70-year-old woman died as the mud wall of her house collapsed and fell on her late on Thursday night at Chinnanagalur in neighbouring Ariyalur district.

Police identified the deceased as A. Chinnapillai, a widow, who had been staying alone in a thatched hut. She was asleep when the wall collapsed and fell on her. The incident came to light on Friday morning. The body was retrieved and sent to Ariyalur Government Hospital for postmortem.

The Kairalabad Police are investigating. Ariyalur district received widespread rainfall on Thursday.

Man washed away

An aged man was washed away in a channel brimming with water due to heavy rains at Krishnapuram near Thuraiyur on Friday. Police sources said the man identified as Perumal of Krishnapuram was proceeding to his farm by crossing the channel.