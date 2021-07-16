Woman dies in freak accident

TIRUCHI

16 July 2021 20:52 IST

A 32-year-old woman running a sugarcane juice stall in Manachanallur died after her ‘dupatta’ accidentally got entangled in the juice crusher due to which the piece of cloth strangled her neck snuffing out her life on Friday.

Police gave the name of the victim as T. Ilavarasi of South Thathamangalam. The incident occurred in the morning when the woman was preparing sugarcane juice at her stall. The Manachanallur police are investigating.

