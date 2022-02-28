Woman dies in freak accident near Tiruchi

February 28, 2022 17:08 IST

In a freak incident, a 23-year-old woman died after her hair got entangled in a running generator placed in a decorated vehicle while she was proceeding to Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near here on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as V. Divya of Kallakurichi district. The incident took place at Kallagam. The woman along with her husband R. Veeran and children were on a padayatra to the temple and they were following a decorated vehicle that was fitted with audio and lighting systems.

She was tired and decided to travel in the vehicle, when her hair got entangled in the generator. She sustained severe head injury and was rushed to Government Hospital at Ariyalur. Later, she was referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Kallakudi Police registered a case. against the vehicle driver, T. Tamilvendan.