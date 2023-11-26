HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman dies during power cut at Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital

November 26, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old woman admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital a couple of days ago died allegedly due to the shutting down of ventilators following a power outage on Sunday. Hospital authorities, however, denied the allegation.

According to sources, M. Amaravathi, 50, a native of Sivanagaram in Mayiladuthurai district, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital with severe lung infection. She was put on ventilator support. Her relatives alleged that she died on Sunday evening when there was a power outage.

G. Joseph Raj, Dean, Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, attributed the death to critical illness. He said the ventilators had battery backup and functioned despite the power outage, he said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / hospital and clinic / government health care

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.