Woman dies during power cut at Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital

November 26, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

A 50-year-old woman admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital a couple of days ago died allegedly due to the shutting down of ventilators following a power outage on Sunday. Hospital authorities, however, denied the allegation.

According to sources, M. Amaravathi, 50, a native of Sivanagaram in Mayiladuthurai district, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital with severe lung infection. She was put on ventilator support. Her relatives alleged that she died on Sunday evening when there was a power outage.

G. Joseph Raj, Dean, Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, attributed the death to critical illness. He said the ventilators had battery backup and functioned despite the power outage, he said.