July 30, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An illegal abortion that took place at a house near Thuraiyur in Tiruchi turned fatal with a 30-year-old woman dying of excessive bleeding and complications on Friday.

Police sources said V. Sivakumar, 35, a carpenter, and his wife S. Priya, mother of two girls, had been living at Pudupalayam near Thuraiyur for the past eight years. Meanwhile, Priya allegedly wanted to abort her four-month-old foetus fearing that she would give birth to another girl, according to police sources.

On July 27 evening, she went to the house of M. Chithra, 35, at Kudil Road in Thuraiyur to abort the foetus without informing her family. Chithra runs a medical shop in the area.

The next morning, Priya suffered excessive bleeding and complications and then informed her husband about aborting the foetus. She was rushed to the Government Hospital at Thuraiyur and later referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for further treatment, where the doctors declared her dead.

On Saturday, based on a complaint from Sivakumar, the Thuraiyur police registered a case under Section 314 (Death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage) of the Indian Penal Code against Chithra. She was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, police sources added.

