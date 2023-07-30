HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman dies after undergoing illegal abortion in Tiruchi

July 30, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An illegal abortion that took place at a house near Thuraiyur in Tiruchi turned fatal with a 30-year-old woman dying of excessive bleeding and complications on Friday.

Police sources said V. Sivakumar, 35, a carpenter, and his wife S. Priya, mother of two girls, had been living at Pudupalayam near Thuraiyur for the past eight years. Meanwhile, Priya allegedly wanted to abort her four-month-old foetus fearing that she would give birth to another girl, according to police sources.

On July 27 evening, she went to the house of M. Chithra, 35, at Kudil Road in Thuraiyur to abort the foetus without informing her family. Chithra runs a medical shop in the area.

The next morning, Priya suffered excessive bleeding and complications and then informed her husband about aborting the foetus. She was rushed to the Government Hospital at Thuraiyur and later referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for further treatment, where the doctors declared her dead.

On Saturday, based on a complaint from Sivakumar, the Thuraiyur police registered a case under Section 314 (Death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage) of the Indian Penal Code against Chithra. She was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, police sources added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.