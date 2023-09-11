HamberMenu
Woman dies after delivering child at home

September 11, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Pattukottai Town police are investigating a case of a woman delivering a child at home, resulting in the death of the mother and the baby recently.

The police received information from the Government Hospital at Pattukottai that a woman reportedly lost her life while she giving birth to a child at her home. Subsequently, a police team from Pattukottai Town Police Station questioned the kin of the deceased woman, Vasanthi, 38, wife of Senthil, 45, of Sunnambukara Street, Pattukottai, on Monday. The inquiry revealed that the couple had three girls and two boys and the woman had conceived again.

Vasanthi was brought to the Government Hospital on Sunday night requiring medical assistance to arrest “excessive bleeding”. But she was declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities.

However, the woman’s relatives hurriedly took back the body home giving rise to suspicion among the hospital authorities. The Pattukottai Town Police were informed and on interrogation it was revealed that the woman’s family decided to perform the delivery at their home without proper medical assistance. As she suffered excess bleeding during the time of the childbirth, both the child and the mother lost their lives, police said.

