Woman dies after being hit by a speeding car

April 22, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after being hit by a speeding car on the premises of a private college in Tiruchi on Thursday.

According to police, A. Rubi, 38, a native of Bheema Nagar was employed as a sanitary worker in a private college. On Thursday, M. Srinivasan, 42, who came out of the college by car after depositing notebooks, hit Rubi while she was working.

In the accident, she sustained severe injuries and was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for treatment. She succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. Based on a complaint from her husband, the Manikandam police registered a case against Srinivasan.

