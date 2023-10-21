Woman delivers baby in ambulance

October 21, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Anjalidevi, 34, of Thirumangalakottai near Orathanadu delivered her baby in an ambulance vehicle in which she was being transported from Thondarampattu Primary Health Centre to Government Rajah Mirasdar Hospital, Thanjavur, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to sources, Anajlidevi developed labour pain around 2 p.m. and was taken to the primary health centre by her relatives. However, the PHC staff referred her to GRMH, Thanjavur. She went into labour while the ambulance was proceeding towards Thanjavur. The ambulance crew parked the vehicle on the road kerb and assisted the woman in delivering a girl baby.

Later, the mother and infant were brought back to the Thondarampattu PHC and admitted, the sources said.

