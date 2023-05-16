ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, daughter die in road accident in Tiruchi

May 16, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The 30-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter were on a two-wheeler along with another woman, and were attempting to cross the Tiruchi-Karur Road, when a speeding goods carrier hit their vehicle; the second woman was injured in the accident

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her toddler daughter, died and another woman was injured in an accident in Mutharasanallur in Tiruchi district when a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler on Monday.

According to the police, the accident took place near the Railway gate at Mutharasanallur on Monday evening when K. Gayathri, 30, a native of Thevangar Nagar in Mutharasanallur, her one-year-old daughter K. Athvika and M. Vennila, 27, of Kambarasampettai, attempted to cross the Tiruchi-Karur Road on a two-wheeler. The driver of a speeding goods carrier truck lost control of the vehicle, and hit them.

All three suffered severe head injuries and were taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment, where Gayathri and Athvika succumbed to injuries. Based on a complaint, the Jeeyapuram police registered a case against the truck driver V. Vijay, 23, and further investigations are on.

